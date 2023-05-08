Groundhog Day auction raises $20K for Woodstock District 200 foundation

The Woodstock District 200 Education Foundation announced that its Groundhog Day auction raised more than $20,000 to fund additional opportunities for District 200 students.

The online event was the foundation’s biggest fundraiser, according to a news release. The money is dispersed each fall using grant applications submitted by District 200 educators for things such as field trips, special books, guest author visits and musical performances, among other educational enhancements.

This was the second year the event was held virtually since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since the foundation began in 1992, a dinner and auction had been held in proximity to Groundhog Day at various locations over the years.

Current foundation trustees said they want to conduct another in-person event next year, but members are considering an event in the summer or early fall instead of the traditional February event. However, no decisions have yet been made regarding the next live event.

Anyone who is interested in becoming involved in the foundation to help organize fundraisers or become a member of the board can email foundation co-chair Jaci Krandel at jaciscookies@gmail.com or Jennifer Thomas at president@d200edfoundation.org.