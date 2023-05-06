McHenry County felony report for week of April 23, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of April 23 through 29. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Rolonda S. Walker, 30, of the 6500 block of South King Drive, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, April 26, with two counts of identity theft involving $300 to $2,000, identity theft involving less than $300 and possession of another’s credit card.
Walker also was charged separately Wednesday, April 26, with five counts of identity theft involving less than $300 and two counts of possession of another’s credit card.
Adam E. Lee, 44, of the 1000 block of Ivy Lane, Rockwall, Texas, was charged Thursday, April 27, with two counts of identity theft involving less than $300.
Eduardo A. Flores, 22, of the 1900 block of Julie Street, Woodstock, was charged Sunday, April 23, with possession of dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride, driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to signal when changing lanes and improper lane use.
James P. Broderick III, 65, of the 800 block Saratoga Lane, Buffalo Grove, was charged Thursday, April 27, with obstructing justice; driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with a suspended license; failing to yield to an emergency vehicle; displaying or possessing a canceled, suspended or revoked license or permit; and no valid registration.
Crystal Lake
Benjamin Ruiz-Acosta, 35, of the 31000 block of North Fairfield Road, Grayslake, was charged Sunday, April 23, with obstructing justice, obstructing a police officer and driving under the influence of drugs.
Mary E. Crawford, 63, of the 500 block of Somerset Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, April 24, with aggravated battery to a police officer.
Lucazie S. Sacco, 18, of the 300 block of Circle Drive, Algonquin, was charged Tuesday, April 25, with burglary to a vehicle, criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000 and possession of burglary tools.
Sacco also was charged separately Tuesday, April 25, with attempted burglary to a vehicle and possession of burglary tools.
Victor A. Diaz, 21, of the 1300 block of Mulberry Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, April 25, with burglary to a vehicle, criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000 and possession of burglary tools.
Diaz was charged separately Tuesday, April 25, with attempted burglary to a vehicle and possession of burglary tools.
Diaz also was charged Thursday, April 27, with theft and criminal trespass to a vehicle.
Alexander W. Maegdlin, 27, of the 500 block of South Fifth Street, West Dundee, was charged Wednesday, April 26, with stalking.
Maegan N. Ahern, 24, of the zero to 100 block of Beacon Bay, McHenry, was charged Thursday, April 27, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Angelo Caldarulo, 39, of the 400 block of Linn Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged Saturday, April 29, with possession of less than 15 grams each of heroin and fentanyl, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harvard
Corrin P. Jimenez, 31, of the 500 block of East Blackman Street, Harvard, was charged Tuesday, April 25, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Hebron
Juan A. Olmedo, 37, of the 12300 block of Hansen Drive, Hebron, was charged Tuesday, April 25, with indecent solicitiation of a child.
Johnsburg
Adam E. Lee, 44, of the 1000 block of Ivy Lane, Rockwall, Texas, was charged Wednesday, April 26, with three counts of identity theft involving $300 to $2,000.
Lake in the Hills
Romeo V. Sampang, 50, of the 500 block of Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village, was charged Friday, April 28, with financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled person involving $5,000 to $10,000, aggravated identity theft of a disabled person older than 60 and possession of another’s debit card.
Lakewood
Daniel R. Meyers, 54, of the 9000 block of Edinburgh Court, Lakewood, was charged Saturday, April 29, with aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended or revoked license, obstructing justice and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child.
McHenry
Carl A. Jungmann, 34, of the 5200 block of Glenbrook Trail, McHenry, was charged Monday, April 24, with domestic battery and aggravated assault to a police officer.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Brandon C. West, 36, of the 600 block of East Grant Highway, Marengo, was charged Tuesday, April 25, with possession of and possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana, as well as possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and less than 200 grams each of fentanyl and amphetamine/dextroamphetamine.
Renee A. Germain, 30, of the 600 block of East Grant Highway, Marengo, was charged Tuesday, April 25, with possession of 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana, as well as possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and less than 200 grams each of fentanyl and amphetamine/dextroamphetamine.
Spring Grove
Michael L. Francesconi Jr., 28, of the 11600 block of 336th Avenue, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, was charged Thursday, April 27, with driving under the influence with a child passenger, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with three previous DUI violations, driving with a suspended license, obstructing justice, endangering the life or health of a child, driving with a revoked license, improper lane use, improper display of license plates or registration stickers, no valid registration, driver failing to wear seat belt, driving under the influence of drugs, failing to carry driver’s license while operating vehicle, operating an uninsured vehicle and failing to secure seat belt for a child ages 8 to 16 years old.
Woodstock
Shannon L. Miller, 39, of the 23000 block of West Lakeshore Drive, Antioch, was charged Monday, April 24, with two counts of possession of clonazepam, as well as possession of alprazolam and tramadol hydrochloride.
Ricardo Sotelo, 31, of the zero to 100 block of Schoenbeck Road, Wheeling, was charged Thursday, April 27, with obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a revoked license and improper lane use.