McHenry District 156 to hold meeting for home-, private school families

McHenry High School District 156 will hold a meeting next week about plans for providing special education services to home-schooled or private school students.

The meeting, led by Shae Gibour, the district’s director of special services, is set for 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the McHenry High School District 156 Office at 4716 W. Crystal Lake Road in McHenry.

Parents with home-schooled or private school students who have been or might be identified with a disability are encouraged to attend.

For more information, call Gibour at 815-759-2024.