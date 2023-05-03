May 03, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperElectionNewsletterObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

McHenry District 156 to hold meeting for home-, private school families

Meeting about providing special education services to those students

By Shaw Local News Network
McHenry High School District 156's administrative office is photographed on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

McHenry High School District 156's administrative office. (Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com/Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com)

McHenry High School District 156 will hold a meeting next week about plans for providing special education services to home-schooled or private school students.

The meeting, led by Shae Gibour, the district’s director of special services, is set for 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the McHenry High School District 156 Office at 4716 W. Crystal Lake Road in McHenry.

Parents with home-schooled or private school students who have been or might be identified with a disability are encouraged to attend.

For more information, call Gibour at 815-759-2024.