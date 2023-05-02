Sun City Concert Band to welcome guest cornet player in Huntley

Guest artist Amy Nelson will be featured at the performances of the Sun City Concert Band this Thursday and Saturday at Drendel Ballroom in the Prairie Lodge, 12900 Del Webb Blvd. in Huntley.

Nelson, a native of Waukegan who has lived and performed around the world, will play the cornet solo “Variations on The Carnival of Venice” by Jean Baptise Arban, according to a news release.

Guest artist Amy Nelson will be featured at the May 4 and 6, 2023 performances of the Sun City Concert Band at Drendel Ballroom in the Prairie Lodge, 12900 Del Webb Blvd. (Photo provided by Sun City Concert Band)

Nelson is a passionate champion of the cornet’s warm, lyrical, expressive qualities, according to the release. She holds five North American Brass Band Association Solo Champion titles, placing in the top three at NABBA’s solo competitions a record 10 times.

Nelson will be accompanied by the Sun City Concert Band, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Located at the Del Webb Sun City community in Huntley, the band was formed in 2003 by 11 musicians, some of whom hadn’t played in 40 years.

The band now has 50 musicians and is conducted by Pam Jorgensen, the band director at Heineman Middle School in Algonquin.

The performances, titled “Under the Big Top,” will feature a variety of upbeat, carnival-type compositions at 7 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $15 and are available by emailing ConcertBandTickets@gmail.com or calling 847-961-5905.