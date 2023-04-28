One taken to hospital after car crashes into Huntley strip mall

One person was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a business, a Huntley Fire Protection District battalion chief said.

Firefighters responded at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday and found a white SUV partially inside the building at 13316 Village Green Drive, Battalion Chief Eric Bentley said.

Chiro One Chiropractic & Wellness Center of Huntley is located at that address in the same strip mall as a Jewel-Osco.

The driver, who he did not have an age or town of residence for, was taken with unknown injuries to the hospital. No one inside the building was injured, Bentley said.

Huntley building inspectors were contacted and a board-up service was called to secure the business, he said.

An attempt to reach the Huntley Police Department on Friday was not successful.