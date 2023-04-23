Cary Travel Express cleans up at MAST Travel Network Awards Night

Cary Travel Express, located at 9 Jandus Road in Cary, recently attended MAST Travel Network Annual Awards Night on March 9.

Cary Travel Express received the MAST 2022 All Star award for having the top travel agency sales for the consortium of over 300 Midwest travel agencies, according to the news release. It also won the 2022 Best Travel Award Show.

Several of its associates also earned recognitions, including Neelie Kruse who earned the Million Dollar Travel Advisor Sales award. She is an 18-time recipient of the award and has the highest sales in the MAST Travel Network organization, according to the release.

Dana Prichard won the Million Dollar Travel Advisor Sales award for the sixth time, Margaret Merz won the VTA Million Dollar Sales award, and Gail Timmer won the Million Dollar Sales award.

The Outstanding Travel Adviser Sales awards went to Cheryl Krueger and Jamie Jones.