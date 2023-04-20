5 things to do in McHenry County: Pottery, cleanups, a murder mystery, storytelling and wine

1. Pottery Workshop with Cory McCrory: A two-day workshop Friday and Saturday at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake will include an in-depth, art-making introduction to Cory McCrory’s take on pottery using paper clay.

McCrory will demonstrate how she manipulates clay by taking simple slabs and forming them into complex, humorous works of art, including functional dishes and whimsical sculptures.

The cost is $80 a person for both days, which includes lunch each day.

To register, call 815-455-8588. For information, go to mchenry.edu.

2. “Murder on the Orient Express”: The last chance to see this Agatha Christie classic at Theatre 121 is this weekend.

The whodunit follows detective Hercule Poirot as he figures out who stabbed an American tycoon in his train compartment.

[ Review in Woodstock: ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ simply first-class ]

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St.

Tickets cost $26 for adults in section A, $20 in section B and $24 for students and those 65 and older in section A, $18 in section B.

For information, go to woodstockoperahouse.com.

3. Community cleanups: To mark Earth Day, community cleanups are planned in Crystal Lake and McHenry.

Hosted by the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce and the Crystal Lake Park District, the Crystal Lake community cleanup is set for 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine.

Those interested in cleaning up a Crystal Lake park should come to McCormick Park, where the Chamber is located, to register. It’s open to individuals, families and small groups. Garbage bags and gloves are available for volunteers.

Groups of eight or more should call the Crystal Lake Park District in advance at 815-459-0680 to register.

Free doughnuts and coffee from Country Donuts and hot chocolate from the Salvation Army will be available in the morning, and a free hot dog lunch will be provided afterward.

A document-shredding and prescription drug take-back event also will be held that morning from 9 a.m. to noon at McCormick Park, 427 W. Virginia St.

Douglas Automotive, 123 E. Virginia Road, will host a recycling event for used motor oil and antifreeze, car batteries and car tires. There is a limit of four car tires; tractor or other large vehicle tires will not be accepted. The tires must be removed from the rims.

For more information, go to clchamber.com.

The McHenry cleanup, hosted by Heady Cup Coffee Roasters and Verdant Sol, will start at 8:30 a.m.

Volunteers should meet at Verdant Sol, 1328 Riverside Drive, where the city of McHenry will provide bags.

Heady Cup Coffee Roasters will provide coffee to all volunteers, and Verdant Sol will offer 15% discount to volunteers.

For information, go to mchenrychamber.com.

4. Nippersink Public Library Anniversary Celebration: The Nippersink Public Library, 5418 Hill Road in Richmond, will mark its 50th anniversary with two Saturdays of open houses and special events.

The library will host an open house from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and April 29, with games and other activities.

Storyteller Jim May will be the special guest from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, sharing stories and recollections. Saturday, April 29, will feature RC Juggles from 11 a.m. to noon with face painting and balloon creations.

Registration is not required for these events.

For information, go to nippersinklibrary.org.

5. Algonquin Wine Walk: The Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber Spring Wine Walk, set for Saturday afternoon, will include more than 18 local shops, restaurants and other businesses.

Registration will begin at 1:15 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Jefferson St., where participants will receive a map of participating locations, a swag bag and wine glass.

The event, which runs from 2 to 5 p.m., includes raffles, photo opportunities and food opportunities. T﻿his event is for ages 21 and older and participants must show proof of ID at check in.

Tickets cost $50.

For information and to buy tickets, go to bit.ly/AlgonquinWineWalk23.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.