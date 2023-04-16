Lake in the Hills attorney selected to Illinois Super Lawyers list

Franks, Kelly, Matuszewich & Andrle P.C. Managing Partner David B. Franks of Lake in the Hills was selected to the 2023 Illinois Super Lawyers list for Criminal Defense.

No more than 5% of the lawyers in Illinois are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, to receive this recognition, according to a news release from the law firm.

The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area, according to the release.

Franks served as an assistant state’s attorney in both Cook and McHenry counties. In McHenry County, he served as a prosecutor in the misdemeanor division, as the Misdemeanor and Traffic Division supervisor and as a felony prosecutor.