McHenry County felony report for week of April 2, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of April 2 through April 8. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Nicholas D. Maegdlin, 25, of the 600 block of Covered Bridge Drive, Elgin, was charged Wednesday, April 5, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Alexander W. Maegdlin, 27, of the 500 block of South 5th Street, West Dundee, was charged Wednesday, April 5, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Cary
Leroy Osborne III, 36, of La Porte, Indiana, was charged Monday, April 3, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Patricia Harris, 42, of the 1400 block of West 119th Street, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, April 5, with two counts of theft of $500 to $10,000 and forgery.
Fernandez A. Miguel Jr., 35, of the zero to 100 block of North Channing Street, Elgin, was charged Monday, April 3, with three counts of harassment while under an order of protection and violating an order of protection.
Amber M. Kumm, 36, of the 100 block of Pearl Street, Cary, was charged Thursday, April 6, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Harvard
Leticia Menard, 41, of the 5400 block of Pebble Lane, Loves Park, was charged Tuesday, April 4, with three counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Kimble B. Menard II, 32, of the 5400 block of Pebble Lane, Loves Park, was charged Tuesday, April 4, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
McHenry
Mitchell Ratliff Jr., 32, of the 2300 block of West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, was charged Thursday, April 6, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Zachary C. Krueger, 35, of the 300 block of Wilmington Court, Woodstock, was charged Monday, April 3, with burglary.
Scott T. Henrie, 34, of the 4500 block of Harris Drive, Poplar Grove, was charged Monday, April 3, with residential burglary.
Henrie also was charged Monday, April 3, with theft of property worth $100,000 to $500,000, aggravated possession of a vehicle worth more than $25,000, possession of three or more stolen vehicles within a year, and theft of stolen property worth $100,000 to $500,000.
Sean A . Fitzpatrick, 47, of the 500 block of Bounty Drive Northeast, Poplar Grove, was charged Monday, April 3, with residential burglary.
Fitzpatrick also was charged Monday, April 3, with theft of property worth $100,000 to $500,000, aggravated possession of a vehicle worth more than $25,000, possession of three or more stolen vehicles within a year, and theft of stolen property worth $100,000 to $500,000.
Taylor M. Maurer, 32, of the 700 block of Division Street, Harvard, was charged Wednesday, April 5, with possession of and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 200 Ecstasy pills, possession of and possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, driving with a suspended license, driving with expired registration and failing to signal when required.