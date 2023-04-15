Algonquin names five 2022 business award winners

Five businesses were named winners of the village of Algonquin’s 2022 business awards.

The awards program was restarted this year and aims to recognize outstanding contributions and achievements of local businesses during the past year, according to a news release.

Paul Kopetsky received the Rehabilitation/Improvement Award for outstanding work on the existing building at 203 S. Main St., including “remarkable landscaping enhancements,” the village said.

Scott Levy of Rosen Hyundai, at 771 S. Randall Road, was given the Entrepreneur of the Year Award for contributions that have had a positive impact in the community.

Ziya Senturk of Port Edward Restaurant, 20 W. Algonquin Road, received the Enduring Business Award for maintaining a thriving business for many years while also demonstrating a strong commitment to supporting local businesses.

Deli 4 You at 1601 S. Randall Road received the Budding Business Award for its unique business concept and remarkable success as a new business opened in the past five years, according to the release.

NorthPoint Development Group received the Project of the Year Award for its work redeveloping a key site on the Randall Road corridor at 3001 Broadsmore Drive with exemplary architectural design as well as exemplary land planning.

An award presentation for the 2022 Business Awards was held at the Village Board meeting March 7.

For information about the Algonquin Business Awards Program, go to algonquin.org/businessawards.