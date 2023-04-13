Marengo fire causes $300K in damage to home

A fire at a Marengo home caused an estimated $300,000 in damage that fire officials said could have been worse without a “very quick and aggressive attack” by firefighters.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts responded at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of Maritime Lane for the reported residential structure fire, according to a news release

The fire was reported to 911 by the residents who were home at the time. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters arrived on scene within 10 minutes found flames showing from the rear of the home, according to the release.

The incident was upgraded to a 3rd Alarm MABAS Box with additional resources responding from as far away as Elgin and Belvidere.

The fire was declared under control within 45 minutes, but overhaul and investigations continued for an additional two hours, according to the release.

“A very quick and aggressive attack of the rear of the home by firefighters potentially saved a large portion of the home and contents,” the agency said.

The fire is thought to have begun on the rear deck of the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is not thought be suspicious in nature, according to the release.