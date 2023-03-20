McHenry County felony report for week of March 5, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of March 5 through 11. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Ruben Sanchez Jr., 45, of the 800 block of Elm Street, Algonquin, was charged Monday, March 6, with intimidation, two counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, two counts of cyberstalking, electronic harassment and two counts of transmission of an obscene message.
Quentin G. Marvin, 50, of the 9200 block of Legacy Court, Temperance, Michigan, was charged Tuesday, March 7, with delivering a firearm to a buyer who did not have a firearm owner’s identification card.
Crystal Lake
Andrew R. Kramer, 20, of the 2900 block of Plumrose Lane, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, March 7, with leaving the scene of a crash where someone was injured and obstructing justice.
Shelline M. Sayre, 42, of the 400 block of Foster Road, Wauconda, was charged Tuesday, March 7, with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin T. Iwasyk, 36, of the 800 block of Sarasota Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, March 10, with possession of less than 15 grams of alprazolam and 30 to 100 grams of marijuana.
Harvard
Juan J. Castro, 27, of the 1700 block of Wildflower Lane, Harvard, was charged Monday, March 6, with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, possession of a firearm and ammunition as a felon, possession of a ghost gun, six counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, aggravated resisting a police officer, domestic battery and four counts of resisting a police officer.
Gerald G. Hacker, 42, of the 500 block of Cherry Lane, Glenview, was charged Tuesday, March 7, with electronic harassment.
Benjamin M. Sharp, 47, of the 1700 block of West Atkinson Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was charged Monday, March 6, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Charissa M. Sharp, 38, of the 4400 block of North 51st Boulevard, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was charged Monday, March 6, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Jeannie L. Haze, 32, of the 2900 block of Scott Avenue, McHenry, was charged Monday, March 6, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
McHenry
Chrishon R. Greenwood, 20, was charged Tuesday, March 7, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Jylein K. Densmore, 20, was charged Tuesday, March 7, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Andrew L. Densmore, 21, was charged Tuesday, March 7, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Sergio Solis, 28, of the 3900 block of West Main Street, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, March 7, with possession of and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, possession of alprazolam, and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a valid firearm owner’s identification card.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Mohammad M. Khan, 35, of the 200 block of Evergreen Circle, Gilberts, was charged Monday, March 6, with grooming, three counts of battery and two counts of disorderly conduct.
Kenneth O. Gaudio, 61, of the 11300 block of Heatherdale Lane, Huntley, was charged Wednesday, March 8, with bribery of a public official.
Richmond
Travis T. Wright, 33, 200 block of Cunat Boulevard, Richmond, was charged Monday, March 6, with aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated battery to an emergency medical worker and aggravated assault of a police officer.
Andrew S. Townsend, 33, of the 800 block of Royal Oak Drive, Marengo, was charged Saturday, March 11, with aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.
Woodstock
Keith A. Pinn, 53, of the 3800 block of Riverside Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, March 5, with obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to signal when required and two counts of disobeying a stop sign.
Jermaine M. Garrett, 36, of the 900 block Brittania Way, Rockford, was charged Monday, March 6, with possession of 0.26 grams of MDMA, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, driving with a revoked license and speeding.
Quran Broomfield, 17, of the 3400 block of Harrison Avenue, Rockford, was charged Tuesday, March 7, with armed robbery, attempted home invasion, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon while younger than 21 years old, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a firearm owner’s identification card and possession of a firearm while younger than 18 years old.
Steven P. Langos, 33, of the 200 block of Wildmeadow Lane, Woodstock, was charged Friday, March 10, with unlawful restraint, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for possession of a firearm, two counts of domestic battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of ammunition without a firearm owner’s identitfication card.