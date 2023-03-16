Lake in the Hills elementary school on district’s 3rd lockdown since last week

A Lake in the Hills elementary school went into lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a “threatening piece” of graffiti was found in the school, Huntley School District 158 spokesperson Alexandra LeMoine said.

The graffiti referenced the presence of a weapon on school grounds at Chesak Elementary School, but an investigation found no threat to students or staff, LeMoine said.

The lockdown lasted from about 2 p.m. until 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, LeMoine said. During the lockdown, students remained in their classrooms while families were provided “multiple updates” on the investigation.

The incident follows a pair of lockdowns last week at Martin Elementary School, which is also in Lake in the Hills. LeMoine said the lockdowns were unrelated.

At Martin, the school was put into a “hold in place and teach” lockdown Friday morning after a graffiti message referencing a weapon being on school grounds was found in a bathroom. It lasted until just after noon.

The day before, another similar threat was found at Martin, prompting a similar type of lockdown. It was determined neither was a threat.