March 16, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperElectionNewsletterObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Lake in the Hills elementary school on district’s 3rd lockdown since last week

‘Threatening piece’ of graffiti triggered lockdown, district official says

By James T. Norman
Huntley District 158 is photographed on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Huntley.

File photo of Huntley Scool District 158. (Matthew Apgar)

A Lake in the Hills elementary school went into lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a “threatening piece” of graffiti was found in the school, Huntley School District 158 spokesperson Alexandra LeMoine said.

The graffiti referenced the presence of a weapon on school grounds at Chesak Elementary School, but an investigation found no threat to students or staff, LeMoine said.

The lockdown lasted from about 2 p.m. until 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, LeMoine said. During the lockdown, students remained in their classrooms while families were provided “multiple updates” on the investigation.

The incident follows a pair of lockdowns last week at Martin Elementary School, which is also in Lake in the Hills. LeMoine said the lockdowns were unrelated.

At Martin, the school was put into a “hold in place and teach” lockdown Friday morning after a graffiti message referencing a weapon being on school grounds was found in a bathroom. It lasted until just after noon.

The day before, another similar threat was found at Martin, prompting a similar type of lockdown. It was determined neither was a threat.