March 10, 2023
Shaw Local
Martin Elementary School in LITH placed on lockdown Friday morning based on threatening graffiti

Incident followed a similar unfounded threat on Thursday, official said.

By Shaw Local News Network
A Northwest Herald file photo shows Martin Elementary School, part of Huntley School District 158, in November 2021 in Lake in the Hills.

A Lake in the Hills elementary school went on lockdown Friday morning after threatening graffiti was found in a student bathroom, according to a district spokeswoman.

A message referencing a weapon possibly being on the grounds at Martin Elementary School prompted administrators to put the building on a “Hold in Place and Teach” lockdown at about 9:40 a.m., district spokeswoman Alexandra LeMoine said in an email.

School officials worked with Lake in the Hills police, searched the building and determined there was no threat, LeMoine said. The lockdown was lifted just after noon Friday, she said.

Students remained in the classrooms during the investigation, LeMoine said.

The incident followed a similar threat that was found on Thursday in the school, which also prompted the same type of lockdown, she said. That also resulted in a determination that there was no threat, LeMoine said.