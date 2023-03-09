5 things to do in McHenry County: Flashlight egg hunt, St. Patrick’s Day street fest and parade

1. Algonquin’s Flashlight Egg Hunt: One of Algonquin’s two planned egg hunts – this one by flashlight – will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St.

This egg hunt is geared toward kids ages 5 and older, while the daytime hunt April 1 is best for younger children. Attendees should bring their own basket and flashlight.

[ Here’s where to find egg hunts in McHenry County in 2023 ]

For information, go to rec.algonquin.org.

2. Shamrocked Woodstock Streetfest: A street festival with live music, beer and a bags tournament will take over Benton Street on the historic Woodstock Square on Saturday.

Gates open at 11 a.m. Attendees must be 21 or older to attend.

The music lineup includes DJ Danny Vintage, Radiation, Wildfire, Buckle Band and Platinum Rock Legends. The event also will feature a large heated tent and a bags tournament with cash prizes starting at 10 a.m. The bags tournament costs $20 to enter.

For information, go to facebook.com/bentonstreetfests.

3. East Dundee St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Bagpipers, Irish dancers and tumblers will travel through East Dundee on Saturday when the annual Thom McNamee Memorial St. Patrick’s Day Parade hits the streets.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Water Street and Michigan Avenue, proceeds south to Barrington Avenue and takes a right turn onto River Street. Now in its 19th year, the parade has drawn up to 10,000 spectators.

This year’s celebration includes a Jesse White Tumbling Team, Dundee Scottish Pipe Band, South Shore Drill Team, Meyer School of Irish Dance and the Kane County Mounted Rangers, among more than 60 floats and entries, according to a news release.

A pet parade at 9 a.m. will begin the day on River Street in front of the village’s Town Depot. “Hidden rocks of gold” also will be stashed around the area for children to find. They can be turned in to the local Dairy Queen for a treat.

The celebration continues Saturday, March 18, with a fireworks display shortly at nightfall at the pedestrian bridge over the Fox River.

For information, contact George Houde at george.houde@gmail.com or 630-400-0285.

4. Fantastic Plants and Beasts at the Crystal Lake Nature Center: Discover magical plants and animals with visiting Hogwart’s Professor Lublolly at the Crystal Lake Park District’s Nature Center, 330 N. Main St.

Two one-hour sessions are offered, at 10 and 11 a.m. The event is open to kids in kindergarten through fifth grade.

This event by the Crystal Lake Park District and the Crystal Lake Library presents a fun take on “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” by exploring real and imaginary plants and animals.

Kids can come dressed as their favorite character from the Harry Potter universe.

Registration and signed waiver are required. Registration closes the day of the event.

For information, go to clpl.org.

5. Drop-In Pickleball in Woodstock: The chance to test your swing is available on a drop-in basis Monday through Saturday each week at the Woodstock Recreation Center, 820 Lake Ave.

Three pickleball courts and equipment are available to those 18 and older. The cost is free for Recreation Center members and $5 for non-members.

The times are 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Mondays, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Fridays and noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

For information, go to woodstockrecreationdepartment.com/recreation.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.