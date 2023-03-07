McHenry County College to host fair about guaranteed transfer programs

McHenry County College’s Guaranteed Admission Transfer Fair will gather representatives from more than 20 schools where MCC students can finish their studies as part of a guaranteed admission program.

The fair will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 15 in the college’s Building B commons area, 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake.

The colleges represented will include Illinois State University, Marquette University, DePaul University, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Our guaranteed transfer agreements give students the option to complete their first two years at MCC, then seamlessly continue their education at the four-year school of their choice. — Julie Sherwood, McHenry County College’s coordinator for articulation and transfer

“In addition to pursuing cost savings, many students are looking for a different method of continuing education because they aren’t sure what they want to major in, want to continue working while going to school, or don’t feel ready to be away from home just yet,” Julie Sherwood, McHenry County College’s coordinator for articulation and transfer, said in a statement. “Our guaranteed transfer agreements give students the option to complete their first two years at MCC, then seamlessly continue their education at the four-year school of their choice.”

These partnerships guarantee admission to specific schools or programs providing enrollment requirements have been met. As part of the agreements, students also receive personalized academic planning and can benefit from transfer scholarships.

The fair is free and open to the public. Students should bring a copy of their transcript for evaluation if possible.

For more information about MCC’s guaranteed admission agreements, go to mchenry.edu/partnerships.