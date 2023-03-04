Growing Marengo art studio encourages community creativity

Renting a space in downtown Marengo, Jacqueline Leson said she hopes to bring art to as many people as possible.

It’s been a year of growth for Leson’s Artzilla Studio. First moving to Marengo last May, the studio outgrew a smaller location before landing at 104 E. Grant Highway in September.

From there, Leson spends her days finding ways to bring artists together and inspire creativity.

“I try to do a little bit of everything,” said Leson, who has worked as an artist for the past 25 years, selling her artwork – described as abstract and surrealism – through an online gallery and formerly from a small studio in Florida.

She moved to Marengo several years ago and saw the need to bring more art to the area.

I think art is one of the most important things for any community to have, an outlet. — Artzilla Studio owner Jacqueline Leson

Drawing toddlers, young children, teens and adults, the variety of activities and events hosted by Artzilla Studio include art clubs and camps, private parties, adult nights and neon glow parties.

She has turned her art studio into a Nerf gun area and hosted anime parties. And through the studio’s website, artzillastudio.com, she hosts artist galleries.

She’s also worked with youth groups, such as Girl Scouts, and would like to partner with older adults in the area. Additionally, Leson has allowed children to set up their own art galleries inside the studio to sell their work.

“I think art is one of the most important things for any community to have, an outlet,” she said. “Art just brings everyone together. It just makes such a difference for everyone.”

Leson plans to expand her business to a location in Whitewater, Wisconsin, in March, and would like to one day bring an arts alliance to Marengo.

Her presence downtown has drawn visitors of all ages.

Joy Dennis’ 7-year-old son Kai enjoys taking weekly art classes at Artzilla.

Children are encouraged to set up their own art galleries inside the Artzilla Studio and sell their work. (Photo provided by Jacqueline Leson)

“It’s something different,” the Marengo mother said. “Although my son is in a lot of sports, it’s nice to have an art studio with so much to offer. I think it’s awesome. He has a great time, and he loves it.”

Artzilla also provides a spot for teens, Leson said. They’re invited to reserve times in which they can listen to music, hang out with friends and create art by picking from projects in the studio’s DIY section.

“I want Artzilla to be kind of like a safe place where they can come in and sit down and talk and start creating art,” Leson said.

She describes it as a “judgment free zone” on her website.

“We feel that allowing art to be freely expressed without judgment helps the growth and potential our children and artists will have,” she said. “We are here to bring innovation, culture and inspire our city and our community.”

Adults also can take part in regular Adult Paint Nights or reserve studio time and bring in their own beer or wine to enjoy while creating. A toddler area provides coloring stations, games and toys for younger children to keep busy.

Through date nights, Leson invites adults to reserve space for candlelight dinners, provides a sketched canvas ready to paint and even offers to bring their date nights to them.

“I think it just adds a whole dimension to the community,” said Nick Carroccia, who previously rented another Marengo space to Leson for Artzilla before she outgrew it. “What she’s done with it is just terrific.”