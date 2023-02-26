Hoffman Park’s community gardens available for rent

The Cary Park District is offering 20-foot-by-30-foot community garden plots at Hoffman Park for growing vegetables, fruit, herbs, plants and flowers.

The cost is $60 per plot for park district residents, $51 for residents 55 and older, $90 for nonresidents and $77 for nonresidents 55 and older. A rental form can be found at carypark.com.

Rentals are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who rented last year will be able to renew the same plot if they register by March 31.

Volunteers are needed to plant and tend the Give Back Gardens, several garden plots designated to grow fresh produce for the Cary-Grove Food Pantry. These plots produced more than 2,100 pounds of food for the pantry.

For information on garden plot rentals or to volunteer at the Give Back Gardens, call the park district at 847-639-6100.