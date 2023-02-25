McHenry County felony report for week of Feb. 12, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Feb. 12 through 18. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Crystal Lake
Jesus Aguilar, 42, of the 2700 block of Cowlin Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, Feb. 13, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol without a valid license or insurance, obstructing identification, possession of open alcohol by the driver, improper lane use, operating an uninsured vehicle, driving with a revoked license and two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Gabriel Cruz, 45, of the 500 block of Darlington Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 15, with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of domestic battery and endangering the life or health of a child.
Harvard
Storm R. Ince, 23, of the 1400 block of Northfield Court, Harvard, was charged Monday, Feb. 13, with aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of domestic battery.
Ince also was charged Monday, Feb. 13, with the production of 21 marijuana plants and conspiring to manufacture with the intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana.
Alexandra C. Monaco, 31, of the 5500 block of Swanson Road, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, Feb. 16, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Cameron L. Regan, 30, of the 1800 block of South Canalport Avenue, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 15, with knowingly writing a bad check.
McHenry
Marcus A. Eagan, 34, of the 5400 block of Cobblers Crossing, McHenry, was charged Monday, Feb. 13, with disorderly conduct for filing a false police report.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Bryan M. Johnston, 35, of the 1400 block of Oak Street, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, was charged Monday, Feb. 13, with aggravated driving under the influence where a child passenger was harmed, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, endangering the life or health of a child, failing to secure a seat belt for a child 8 to 16 years old, failing to use a seat belt and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
Jeffrey J. Corbeil, 27, of the 600 block of Kensington Lane, McHenry, was charged Monday, Feb. 13, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Raymond F. Schordie, 61, of the 5000 block of East Wonder Lake Road, Wonder Lake, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 14, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan M. Frett, 46, of the 5000 block of Cambridge Drive, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 14, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Marcus A. Eagan, 34, of the 5400 block of Cobblers Crossing, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 14, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Stacy A. Frano, 48, of the 5000 block of Prairie Avenue, McHenry, was charged twice Tuesday, Feb. 14, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Frano also was charged Tuesday, Feb. 14, with possession of less than 200 grams of psilocybin.
Kathryn M. Stalesky, 28, of the 5500 block West Sherman Drive, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 14, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Rebecca J. Anderson, 23, of the 700 block of North Mill Street, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 14, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, as well as driving with a revoked license.
Amanda R. Rasmussen, 31, of the 7900 block of Bayview Road, Wonder Lake, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 14, with possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a police officer.
Justin R. Griletz, 38, of the 4800 block of William Street, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 14, with failing to register his employment as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
Tanya R. Sebright, 36, of the 900 block of Glen Forest Drive, Machesney Park, was charged Thursday, Feb. 16, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Neil A. Strahorn, 26, of the 7800 block of Orion Street, Loves Park, was charged Friday, Feb. 17, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Richmond
Daniel B. Roewer, 26, of the 300 block of Cunat Boulevard, Richmond, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 14, with two counts of disseminating child pornography, soliciting a child to create child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography.
Woodstock
Michael N. Infelise, 28, of the 1100 block of North Sterling Avenue, Palatine, was charged Saturday, Feb. 18, with possession of a firearm while indicating gang membership, possession of a concealed firearm in a bar, possession of a concealed firearm in an establishment without permission, and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a firearm owner’s identification card in his possession.