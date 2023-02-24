Nominations for McHenry High School Distinguished Graduate

The McHenry Community High School Foundation Committee is accepting nominations until March 1 for its Distinguished Graduate program, which recognizes McHenry High School alumni who have excellent career achievements, humanitarian work and community service.

To be considered for the award, nominees must have graduated from McHenry High School District 156 at least 15 years ago. Criteria used to determine Distinguished Graduates includes having a wide sphere of influence, making a positive impact on the community, overcoming difficulties to reach goals, serving humanity and inspiring others.

The graduates selected for this award will be honored at the school’s annual Senior Honors Night in May and will be invited to participate in McHenry High School homecoming festivities. Also, a photo of the Distinguished Graduate and a list of accomplishments will be displayed in each school building along with Distinguished Graduates from previous years.

Nomination forms are available online on the Distinguished Graduate page on the McHenry Community High School District 156 website. Judging will be conducted by members of the community, District 156 staff and Educational Foundation members.

For more details, contact Carl Vallianatos, assistant superintendent for learning and innovation, at 815-385-7900.