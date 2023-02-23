5 things to do in McHenry County: Live music, art and science for kids

1. An Evening of Percussion: The Crystal Lake Strikers will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St. in Crystal Lake.

The show will feature some surprise guests and performers ranging in age from 7 to 70.

Tickets are $15 and $8 for students plus a $3-per-ticket processing fee and a $6-per-order facility fee.

For information, go to rauecenter.org.

2. Joe Diamond - America’s Greatest Mind Reader: The interactive one-hour show starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St.

Along with reading minds, Diamond will play a version of “Russian Roulette” with staple guns. With four staplers, three loaded, an audience member will decide which is fired into Diamond’s palm.

Tickets are $35 for A seating and $25 for B seating.

For information, go to woodstockoperahouse.com.

3. Journey Recaptured and Keep it Semple and Storm: The Vixen, 1208 N. Green St. in McHenry, will host two shows this weekend, each followed by a Mardi Gras party.

Infinity, a Journey tribute band, will perform an all-ages show starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday on the main stage. The group also will perform hits from Boston, Bon Jovi, Led Zeppelin, Styx, Queen and REO Speedwagon.

Keep It Semple will perform a wide range of music, including 70s rock, modern pop songs and some of their own original songs. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature a guest appearance by Storm.

Both Mardi Gras parties will feature a live DJ, have no cover and start after the shows. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Tickets for Infinity are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show and for Keep It Semple are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show.

For information, go to vixenmchenry.com.

4. Artisans On Main One-Year Anniversary: The Clayworkers’ Guild of Illinois will celebrate one year at its 220 Main St. location with a celebration 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The event will include live entertainment, raffles, refreshments and the chance to see the work for sale by more than 30 local artisans. Members work in clay, glass and paint.

For information, go to facebook.com/clayworkersguildofillinois.

5. The Challenger Center Family Night Open House: The Challenger Learning Center for Science and Technology, 720 W. Judd St. in Woodstock, will host a free open house 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Participants will get an explorer passport stamped as they learn about astronomy, geology, robotics and biology.

For information, go to challengerillinois.org.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.