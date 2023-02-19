Huntley police accepting applications for Citizen Police Academy

The Huntley Police Department is accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy, a 10-week program designed to give participants a working knowledge of how the department operates.

The academy will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday from March 15 through May 17 at the Huntley Police Department, 10911 Main St.

It comprises a series of classes and discussion that provide an overview of the various areas of law enforcement and offers an opportunity to learn about the issues affecting law enforcement efforts in Huntley.

The Citizen Police Academy is free and open to those who are at least 18 years old and live or work in Huntley. Applicants will be subject to a background check. Advance registration is required, and seating is limited.

Applications can be found in person at the police department or downloaded online. For more information, contact Jerry Keppler at 847-515-5409 or jkeppler@huntley.il.us. The registration deadline is Feb. 28.