McHenry County felony report for week of Feb. 5, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Feb. 5 through 11. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Kristen J. Delboccio, 39, of the 26600 block of North Anderson Road, Wauconda, was charged Friday, Feb. 10, with computer fraud involving $1,000 to $50,000 and theft involving $500 to $10,000.
Crystal Lake
Carey R. Sherwood, 52, of the 300 block of Everett Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, Feb. 6, with failing to register his Facebook account as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act and two counts of failing to register his email accounts as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
Nicholas A. Soto, 38, of the 600 block of Devonshire Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Feb. 9, with retail theft with a previous conviction, retail theft of property worth more than $300 and theft of services.
Joseph A. Smith, 64, of the 700 block of North Shore Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Feb. 9, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, improper display of license plates or registration stickers, failing to signal when required, driving with expired license plates and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Harvard
Diego Mercado-Garcia, 22, of the 900 block of West Roosevelt Street, Harvard, was charged Monday, Feb. 6, with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.
Kimble B. Menard II, 32, of the 5400 block of Pebble Lane, Loves Park, was charged Monday, Feb. 6, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Cassandra M. Peterson, 39, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Algonquin, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 7, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Nicholas Lopez, 20, of the 300 block of Century Drive, Hampshire, was charged Saturday, Feb. 11, with possession of a firearm in a liquor establishment, possession of a concealed firearm and underage drinking.
Monika Wasilewski, 35, of the 3300 block of Raycraft Road, Woodstock, was charged Monday, Feb. 6, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
McHenry
Jimmy D. Conrad, 36, of the 700 block of Phoenix Street, Delavan, Wisconsin, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 7, with burglary to a business.
Conrad also was charged Tuesday, Feb. 7, with obstructing justice.
Matthew J. Hogue, 36, of the 2100 block of Mill Lane, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 7, with failing to register a new address as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Johnathon C. Coulman, 41, of the 3000 block of Red Barn Road, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 7, with possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, as well as possession of 50 to 200 marijuana plants; less than 15 grams of MDMA; and less than 200 grams each of psilocybin, codeine and tramadol.
Sarah E. Wise, 43, of the 3000 block of Red Barn Road, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 7, with possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, as well as possession of 50 to 200 marijuana plants; less than 15 grams of MDMA; and less than 200 grams each of psilocybin, codeine and tramadol.
Justin R. Griletz, 38, of the 4800 block of William Street, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 8, with disseminating child pornography and three counts of possessing child pornography.
Spring Grove
Dylan J. Funk, 22, of the zero to 100 block of McKinley Avenue, Fox Lake, was charged Monday, Feb. 6, with possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana, having a car windshield in defective condition, speeding and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
Jesse L. Borrego, 26, of the 1900 block of Route 12, Spring Grove, was charged Thursday, Feb. 9, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Woodstock
Ray Castro, 18, of the 200 block of Townline Road, South Beloit, Wisconsin, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 8, with armed robbery, aggravated robbery indicating a firearm, burglary, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a handgun by a person younger than 18.