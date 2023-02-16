5 things to do in McHenry County: PJ party, outdoor music, juggling and a Prince tribute band

1. The Woodstock Public Library, 414 W. Judd St., is hosting an after-hours pajama party from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Kids 3 to 6 years old are invited to bring sleeping bags and stuffed animals for a pajama party filled with activities and snacks.

The children will then tuck their stuffed friend in with a good night story for a stuffed friends-only sleepover. Pick them up the next day to see what they did during their sleepover.

For information or to register, go to woodstock.librarycalendar.com/event/after-hours-pajama-party.

2. While the Huntley Park District’s Polar Fest and the Crystal Lake Park District’s Chili Open Golf Classic will be canceled this weekend, the Wauconda Winterfest is moving ahead Saturday.

Organizers said events that do not require winterlike conditions will be held.

That includes a lunch at Lindy’s Landing Restaurant and Marina with characters Bluey and Chase and Marshall from “Paw Patrol” followed by live music by Gritman & Moran starting at 2 p.m., the domestic beer blind taste test at 2:30 p.m., the Moose Lodge meat raffle at 3 and 5 p.m., the Soup Smackdown from 1 to 3 p.m. and the ball drop at 5 p.m.

All but the lunch will be at Lindy’s outside bar. The restaurant is at 115 Park St. in Wauconda.

For information, go to waucondawinterfest.com.

3. The Crystal Lake Home Show returns this weekend to the Holiday Inn, 800 S. Route 31 in Crystal Lake.

The spring show will highlight the “latest home improvement products and services with the freshest ideas in remodeling, repairing and beautifying” homes, organizers said in a news release.

The show is free to attend and runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

4. A new Prince tribute act called Red Corvette will bring its show to the Woodstock Opera House.

The performance, scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, will feature singer Donny T; Mike Lane as music director, keyboardist and backup vocals; Chris Lane on guitar and back-up vocals; Darryl “Funky Z” Fields on bass and backup vocals; and Chris Lukes on drums.

Donny T is a trained dancer with a degree in musical theater and brings all of Prince’s classic moves, splits, jumps and spins.

Tickets are $30 for A seats and $25 for B seats. Go to woodstockoperahouse.com for information.

5. Learn how to juggle at the “See a Juggler! Be a Juggler!” event Monday afternoon at the McHenry Public Library.

Open to kids in kindergarten to fifth grade, the event runs 1 to 2 p.m. in the east and west meeting rooms and features professional juggler Jason Kollum.

Balls, clubs, rings, spinning balls and giant beanbag chairs all will be sent flying through the air, leading to the big balancing and juggling finale designed to have everyone on the edge of their seats.

After the performance, kids will get to try out some of the skills they saw in the show.

Registration closes at 9 a.m. Monday. To register, go to mchenry.librarycalendar.com/event/see-juggler-be-juggler.

