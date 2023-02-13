Resident escapes Wonder Lake house fire that caused $125,000 in damage

A lone resident was sleeping when a fire broke out in his Wonder Lake home but was able to escape before firefighters arrived, the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District said.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to a news release.

Firefighters were called at 8:57 a.m. Sunday for a reported structure fire in the 5700 block of Wonder Woods Drive and found a single-story home heavily involved in flames when they arrived four minutes after the call, according to the release.

The resident was already at a neighbor’s house when crews arrived.

Assistant Fire Chief Chris Weber said in an email that firefighters were unsure whether the house had working smoke detectors. “Due to the amount of fire, we did not hear them or find any but they could have fallen under the drywall,” Weber said.

The blaze was under control in about 20 minutes, but a box alarm was called for additional manpower, according to the release.

Firefighters from the Woodstock, Hebron, Richmond, Spring Grove and McHenry Township fire departments assisted on the scene, and the Cary and Marengo departments covered any other calls in the district, according to the release. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office also aided in the response.

The fire caused an estimated $125,000 in damage and the Red Cross was called to assist the homeowner, according to the release.

The fire’s cause was unknown as of Sunday, according to the release.