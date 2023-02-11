McHenry County felony report for week of Jan. 29, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Jan. 29 through Feb. 4. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Amber M. Willson, 20, of the 9600 block of Tulley Avenue, Oak Lawn, was charged Monday, Jan. 30, with possession with intent to deliver a forged document and two counts of possession of stolen checks.
Zeporrah L. Person, 21, of the 2100 block of South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, was charged Monday, Jan. 30, with possession with intent to deliver a forged document and two counts of possession of stolen checks.
Cary
Noah Argiewicz, 38, of the 100 block of Park Avenue, Cary, was charged Friday, Feb. 3, with possession of firearms and ammunition without a firearm owner’s identification card, possession of cocaine and anabolic steroids, two counts of domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Crystal Lake
Michael J. Miller, 46, of the 200 block of South Lincoln Avenue, Carpentersville, was charged Monday, Jan. 30, with obstructing justice, operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to yield to emergency vehicles, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, failure to give information to the owner after striking an unattended vehicle or property, leaving the scene of a crash and driving under the influence of alcohol.
David E. Eurick, 58, of the 100 block of West Vulcan Street, Norway, Michigan, was charged Saturday, Feb. 4, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or another intoxicating substance with three previous DUI violations; driving under the influence of alcohol; improper lane use; and improper turn signal use.
Heather L. Beecher, 33, of Chicago, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 1, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Beecher also was charged with possession of heroin.
Harvard
Esteban Baeza-Gomez, 25, of the 100 block of West Blackman Street, Harvard, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 31, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine; operating a vehicle with canceled, suspended or revoked registration; driving without a license; and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Johnsburg
William J. McIntosh, 58, of the 500 block of Indian Ridge Trail, Wauconda, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 31, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Heather J. Chiuffo, 43, of the zero to 100 block of South Route 12, Fox Lake, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 1, with retail theft with a previous conviction and retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Calan S. Willwerth, 27, of the 11700 block of Kenneth Avenue, Huntley, was charged Sunday, Jan. 29, with aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or another intoxicating compound with a suspended license; obstructing justice; improper lane use; failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash; driving with a suspended license; and driving under the influence of alcohol.
McHenry
Kyle D. Forsythe, 32, of the 38600 block of North Hilltop Avenue, Antioch, was charged Saturday, Feb. 4, with aggravated battery to a police officer and aggravated assault to a police officer.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Robert L. Mason, 67, of the 1700 block of Orchard Lane, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 31, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, driving with only one headlight and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
Nicholas J. Strnad, 41, of the 2000 block of Woodlane Drive, Lindenhurst, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 1, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and driving with a suspended license.
Shallay D. Zerin, 34, of the 4000 block of Main Street, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 1, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dylan P. Wetzel-Connor, 24, of the 9600 block of St. Albans Street, Hebron, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 1, with possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, resisting a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wetzel-Connor also was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer. He also was charged with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a suspended license and failing to signal when required.
Raymond F. Schordie, 61, of the 5000 block of East Wonder Lake Road, Wonder Lake, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 1, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Austin M. Wetzel-Connor, 29, of the 9600 block of St. Albans Street, Hebron, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 1, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing identification.
Jeffrey J. Corbeil, 27, of the 600 block of Kensington Drive, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 1, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dawn V. Castagne, 42, of the 4300 block of Crestwood Street, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 1, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ali Vann, 29, of the 7200 block of Remsen Street, Norfolk, Virginia, was charged Friday, Feb. 3, with 22 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of soliciting a child to create child pornography.
Jimmie I. Crawford, 53, of the 2100 block of Highwood Road, McHenry, was charged Friday, Feb. 3, with failing to register as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act with a previous conviction and two counts of failing to report a change of address as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act with a previous conviction.
Kyle L. Hyde, 31, of the 1300 block of Floresta Vista, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, Jan. 29, with aggravated battery to a police officer and driving under the influence of alcohol.