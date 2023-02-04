McHenry County felony report for week of Jan. 22, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Jan. 22 through 28. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Crystal Lake
Delfino Lemus-Gonzalez, 45, of the 100 block of Ann Street, Cary, was charged Sunday, Jan. 22, with aggravated assault to a police officer.
Sergio Lemus-Dimas, 23, of the 100 block of Ann Street, Cary, was charged Monday, Jan. 23, with aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer and three counts of battery.
Edgar Flores, 32, of the 100 block of Dundee Road, Barrington Hills, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 24, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana, as well as possession of five to 20 marijuana plants.
Richard F. Cosson, 53, of the 8300 block of Condor Circle, Lakewood, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 24, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Maria E. Bell, 44, of the 1700 block of Low Avenue, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 24, with aggravated identity theft of a person 60 years old or older involving $10,000 to $100,000 and theft of $10,000 to $100,000.
Sulema Dimas-Bedoya, 44, of the 100 block of Ann Street, Cary, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 24, with aggravated battery to a police officer.
Christopher S. Hopp, 38, of the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Jan. 26, with possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 200 grams of psilocybin, two counts each of creating and possessing child pornography, two counts of video recording without consent, four counts of possession of a firearm with a revoked firearm owner’s identification card, possession of ammunition with a revoked firearm owner’s identification card and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child.
Corinne E. Breskovich, 42, of the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Jan. 26, with possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 200 grams of psilocybin, four counts of possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card, possession of ammunition without a firearm owner’s identification card and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child.
Harvard
Kimble B. Menard, 32, of the 5400 block of Pebble Lane, Loves Park, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 25, with retail theft with a previous conviction and retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Menard also was charged Wednesday, Jan. 25, with retail theft with a previous conviction and retail theft of property worth more than $300 in a separate case.
Brian G. Garcia, 43, of the 600 block of Second Street, Harvard, was charged Thursday, Jan. 26, with domestic battery with a previous conviction and misdemeanor domestic battery.
Jack Koop, 22, of the 500 block of Tuscany Drive, Algonquin, was charged Sunday, Jan. 22, with criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Nicholas M. Ahrens, 37, of the 1700 block of Hillside Lane, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 24, with possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft with a previous conviction, two counts of identity theft, theft with a previous conviction, possession of another’s credit card and possession of another’s debit card.
Kevin T. Bremer, 33, of the 4500 block of West Wonder Lake Drive, Wonder Lake, was charged Friday, Jan. 27, with possession of firearms without a valid firearm owner’s identification card, domestic battery and violating bond conditions.
Spring Grove
David Gutierrez, 33, of the 1500 block of Birch Avenue, Hanover Park, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 25, with possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana; possession of psilocybin mushrooms, five lisdexamfetamine pills and 30 to 100 grams of marijuana; improper lane use; and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
Sean K. Cook, 22, of the 8100 block of Carriage Lane, Spring Grove, was charged Saturday, Jan. 28, with possession of cocaine.
Woodstock
Christopher R. Donahou, 33, of the 1600 block of Brickville Road, Sycamore, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 25, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.