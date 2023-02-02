5 things to do in McHenry County: Will Woodstock Willie see his shadow on Groundhog Day?

1. We’ll all know whether the groundhog saw its shadow bright and early Thursday morning on Groundhog Day but the festivities in Woodstock won’t end then.

Following the prognostication at 7 a.m. Thursday at the Woodstock Square, there will be a “Drink to World Peace,” at 7:30 a.m. at the bar where Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell did the same in the classic comedy “Groundhog Day.”

The bar in the Public House restaurant in the Old Courthouse is closed for renovation, so the event will be on the patio.

Thursday also will feature the “official” Groundhog Day breakfast at Woodstock Moose Lodge, 406 Clay St.; a walking tour of the movie sites; showings of the film at Classic Cinemas Woodstock Theatre, 209 Main St.; a chance to meet “Groundhog Day” writer Danny Rubin; and a Wine with Willie tasting event.

Pictures, news clippings from the filming in 1992 and other memorabilia will be on display during an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Woodstock Public Library.

A “Groundhog Day” pop-up bar will take over Stage Left Cafe, 125 W. Calhoun St., from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, and the Groundhog Day Dinner Dance will be at 6 p.m. Friday at the Woodstock Moose Lodge where the bachelor auction and dance scenes in the movie were filmed.

Tickets for the entire evening are $24 per person. For the dance only, starting at 7:30 p.m., admission is $10 per person. Tickets can be bought at bit.ly/GroundhogDayDinnerDance23.

The weekend continues with more walking tours, showings of the film, bingo, a pub crawl and pancake breakfast.

For a full schedule and details, go to woodstockgroundhog.org.

2. It’s too late to register for this weekend’s Snowbird Softball Tournament in Crystal Lake, but the event is one of several winter contests lined up by the Crystal Lake Park District this month.

Both the Snow Volleyball Tournament and Chili Open are set for Feb. 18 at Main Beach with the registration deadline for the volleyball tournament approaching on Feb. 15 and for the Chili Open on Feb. 17.

The Snow Volleyball Tournament, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18, is open to adults 21 and older and features organized volleyball games in the snow with breaks for adult beverages.

There is a four-person (two men, two women) recreational division available for $80 and two-person competitive options for $40.

The Chili Open – a tradition more than 50 years old – is for adults 18 and older and includes chili, music, warming stations and golf on the ice. Foursomes go every six minutes starting at 8 a.m.

If you want to watch the softball tournament Saturday, head over to Lippold Park, 851 Route 176, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For information about any of these events, go to crystallakeparks.org.

3. The village of Lake in the Hills’ Youth Pond Hockey Day will take to the ice 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Indian Trail Beach, 228 Indian Trail.

The pond hockey skills challenge evaluates and tests technical skills needed to play pond hockey: fastest lap, shooting accuracy, skating agility, passing precision and puck control.

Individual rankings and division awards for each gender are 6U, 7/8U, and 9/10U for final individual rankings and medals. Age groups might be combined for awards.

The event concludes at the warming shanty with snacks and hot beverages and open play on pond hockey rinks.

Advance registration is preferred, but limited on-site registration will be available. The cost is $10 for village residents and $12 for nonresidents.

For information, go to bit.ly/LITHYouthPondHockey.

4. A Winter Tasting Fundraiser will be held by the Johnsburg Educational Partnership Foundation and the Johnsburg Music Boosters on Saturday evening at the Johnsburg Community Club, 2315 W. Church St.

The tasting event from 7 to 9 p.m. features experts from the International House of Wine and Cheese offering samples of wine and bourbon, McHenry Brewery Co. with beer samples and desserts from Sweet Reds Patisserie, along with raffle prizes, silent auction items and a 50/50 cash drawing.

Tickets are $75 per person, and for an extra $20, attendees can join a 45-minute beer and cupcake pairing seminar starting at 6 p.m.

For information, go to jepf.org.

5. “George Michael Reborn: A Tribute to WHAM & George Michael” will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake.

Robert Bartko is a “spot-on George Michael lookalike, with the vocal range, dance moves, crowd interaction, and charisma that will leave you cheering for an encore,” according to the Raue’s website.

Tickets start at $27 for the general public and $18.90 for RaueNOW members plus a $3 per ticket fee charged by the ticketing agent and a $6 per order fee to support the maintenance of the historical venue.

For information, go to rauecenter.org.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.