Huntley Police Department arrests two during holiday crackdown

The Huntley Police Department arrested two in connection with driving under the influence during the recent holiday crackdown, the agency announced.

In addition to the arrests, the department issued five tickets for speeding, three for expired license plates, one for suspended registration and one for driving without insurance during the campaign, which ran from Dec. 16 through Jan. 2, according to a news release.

The stepped-up enforcement was part of the holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign conducted in partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement agencies across the state.

It was paid for using federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by IDOT.