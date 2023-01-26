5 things to do in McHenry County: Art, wine and a groundhog

1. Kick off your “thirsty Thursday” with a free wine tasting at Sips on Main in Algonquin.

The wine, beer and cocktail cafe, located inside Fern Hill Market, offers free wine tastings each month. This month’s will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the shop, 302 S. Main St.

Fern Hill Market is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

For information, go to facebook.com/SipsOnMainIL.

2. The year’s first Nancy Merkling Productions’ 4th Fridays Art Event at The Dole is set for Friday evening, featuring three exhibits: an all media art show, a photo exhibit and a featured solo artist.

The event, which comes with a $10 cover charge, runs 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Dole, 401 Country Club Road in Crystal Lake. Live music will be performed on two stages in two separate galleries.

There will be a cash bar and roving snacks on trays.

Future dates include Feb. 24, March 24, April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 22 and Oct. 27.

For information, go to nancymerkling.com/4th-fridays/4th-fridays-at-the-dole.

3. Starline 4th Friday returns to Harvard this week with a juried art show, music and drinks.

The event runs 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Starline Factory, 300 W. Front St., with bands starting at 7 p.m.

Entertainment will include the Ian Hall Band on the main stage, Will Sprawls in the Stanchion Pub, Cassandra Vohs-Demann in the Skylight Lounge and the Starline Artists and Friends of Starline Art Show in the Upper Gallery.

Live art demonstrations will be provided by Tamara’s Artistry practicing henna art, Lisa Nomikos, with intuitive art, Darlene Bock with pastel and Elizabeth Waddington with watercolor.

The cost is $10 per person with those 16 and younger admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

For information, go to facebook.com/starline4thfridays.

4. The Woodstock Opera House will present “Treasure Island,” a participation play for children, with two shows each on Saturday and Sunday.

Children from the audience become members of Long John Silver’s pirate gang, while others join Captain Smollet’s crew. Volunteers will also help with sound effects machines for the play.

Tickets are $7. Shows will be offered at 1 and 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

For information, go to woodstockoperahouse.com/operahouse/page/treasure-island-3.

5. Woodstock’s Groundhog Day events will kick off Wednesday with the welcoming of the groundhog outside the Opera House, a viewing of the classic comedy, trivia and a story time.

Ahead of those events, however, is Puzzle Palooza from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Woodstock Recreation Center, 820 Lake Ave., where teams will race to finish a 500-piece Groundhog Day puzzle.

The event also includes a hot chocolate bar, and teams get to keep the puzzle.

Only one person per team needs to register but advance registration is required. Each team must have at least one adult, and the cost is $40 per team. Registration can be completed at woodstockrecreationdepartment.com/recreation/page/groundhog-day-puzzle-palooza.

Starting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., will be the storytime followed by an appearance by Woodstock Willie at 6 p.m. in front of the Opera House. Attendees will have a chance to pose for photos with the furry mascot.

Wednesday evening also will feature trivia at 6:15 p.m. at the Opera House and a showing of “Groundhog Day,” starring Bill Murray, at 7 p.m. at the Harold Ramis Auditorium in the Classic Cinemas Woodstock Theatre, 209 Main St.

All of these events are free except for the movie, which costs $2.

Groundhog Day itself comes in a week with more events and of course, the prognostication when Woodstock Willie will tell us if more winter or an early spring is in our future.

For information, including a full list of events, go to woodstockgroundhog.org.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.