Woodstock School District 200 Groundhog Day fundraiser to be held virtually starting Jan. 29

The Woodstock School District 200 Education Foundation will host its annual Groundhog Day fundraiser virtually this year to raise money to enhance the education of district students.

A variety of gift certificates from local businesses and restaurants, novelty baskets, golf club memberships, tickets to sporting and cultural events, and other prizes will be available for online viewing and bidding.

Silent auction participants can register starting immediately online at groundhog2023.givesmart.com or by texting keyword groundhog2023 to 76278.

Bidding will run from 6 p.m. Jan. 29 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.

After bidding closes Feb. 5, successful bidders will be notified by email with instructions on how to receive their items.