Residents evacuated from adjacent townhouses during Crystal Lake fire

A Crystal Lake townhouse was left uninhabitable — at least until repairs can be made — after a fire Saturday at 1264 Walnut Glen Drive, fire officials said.

Occupants were evacuated from three other adjacent townhouses. But after firefighters determined that the fire had not spread past the first townhouse, they were allowed back in, Chief Paul DeRaedt said in a news release.

According to the release, the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department was called for a reported structure fire at about 3:57 p.m. Units arrived on scene about three minutes after the call and found smoke coming from the front of the two-story townhouse.

The home had working smoke detectors which alerted residents to the fire before they called 911, he said. The residents were out of the home when firefighters arrived, DeRaedt said.

The fire was located in the basement near the home’s furnace and was declared under control by 4:26 p.m., he said.

Heat, smoke and water damage to the home were estimated at $30,000. The adjacent townhouses were not damaged, he added.

No injuries were reported and the fire’s cause is under investigation by the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department and Crystal Lake Police, DeRaedt said.