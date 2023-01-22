Lake in the Hills Police Department arrests one, issues 45 tickets over holiday crackdown

Over the course of 44 traffic stops, the Lake in the Hills Police Department arrested one for driving without a valid license and issued 45 tickets during its recent holiday crackdown, the agency said in a news release.

The stepped-up enforcement was conducted as part of a partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement agencies, paid for using federal highway safety funds.

From Dec. 16 to Jan. 2, the department conducted extra traffic patrols to show zero tolerance for impaired drivers, unbuckled motorists and dangerous driving behaviors, according to a news release.

Officers conducted 44 traffic stops, resulting in 45 tickets, including 23 for seat belt violations, nine for speeding and six for distracted driving.