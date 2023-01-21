Encore at Crystal Lake to host blood drive Jan. 25

Encore at Crystal Lake will host a blood drive in cooperation with VITAS Healthcare from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the memory care facility, 495 Alexandra Blvd. in Crystal Lake.

To schedule an appointment, call Vitalant at 877-258-4825 or go to vitalant.org and use group code 10053682.

Donors will receive a coupon for a free pint of Culver’s frozen custard and be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card.

Donors are advised to eat well and hydrate before donating and to bring a photo ID.