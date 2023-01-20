Residents escape Huntley house fire; home deemed uninhabitable

A kitchen fire in a two-story Huntley home caused $200,000 in damage and left the home uninhabitable, the Huntley Fire Protection District said.

Huntley firefighters responded at 6:41 p.m. Thursday to a home on the 2000 block of Wexford Lane where crews found a working fire in the first floor kitchen, according to a news release.

The residents had evacuated the home after being alerted by smoke detectors, fire officials said.

The first-arriving engine began the initial fire attack using a hose line from an engine and secured water from a nearby hydrant, according to the release. Firefighters worked for about 10 minutes to bring the fire under control and then another 30 minutes to make sure it was extinguished.

The fire was contained to the kitchen, but the home sustained smoke damage throughout, officials said. Damage to the structure and contents was estimated at $200,000.

The Huntley Fire Protection District is investigating the cause of the fire.

Crews from Algonquin, Crystal Lake, Woodstock, Fox River Grove, Rutland-Dundee and Marengo helped the Huntley Fire Protection District either by responding to the scene or covering Huntley’s stations in case of other emergencies.