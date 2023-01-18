McHenry man sentenced to 180 days in jail, 2 years of sex offender probation after pleading guilty to abusing teenager

A McHenry man pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal Tuesday to charges alleging he sexually abused a teenager in October 2020.

Jason W. Mui, 40, of the 1400 block of Glen Drive, was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail and two years of sex offender probation, according to sentencing documents filed in the McHenry County courthouse. He was also ordered to undergo sex offender treatment, register as a sex offender for life and pay fines of $3,239.

Mui pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a person who was between 13 and 17 years old. The charge is a class 2 felony, which can carry a sentencing range of two to seven years in prison.

In exchange for his guilty plea, additional counts of the same charge were dismissed. Those counts alleged additional abuse to have occurred on occasions in 2018, 2019 and 2020, court records show.

Mui also was ordered to abstain from any alcohol or drugs and required to submit to 12 random screens for alcohol or drugs, according to the sentencing documents. He is required to participate in sex offender counseling and undergo any recommended sex offender treatment.

He is not allowed on school or park property when children are present or possess any sexually explicit materials, according to the sentencing order.

Attempts to reach his attorney Tuesday were not successful.