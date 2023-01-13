80-year-old pedestrian killed in Algonquin after being struck by car

An 80-year-old Carpentersville man walking his dog was killed Thursday evening when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a Lake in the Hills man, Algonquin police said.

The Algonquin Police Department responded at 8:07 p.m. Thursday to Route 62, east of Compton Drive, according to a news release.

Witnesses told police that the pedestrian, along with a dog, had been walking southbound across the eastbound lanes of Route 62 when he was struck by the vehicle, according to the release. Eastbound vehicles had a green light at the time, witnesses reported.

The pedestrian was wearing non-contrasting dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk, police said in the release.

He was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died, according to the release. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The crash led to the closure of both lanes of Route 62 from Compton Drive to Route 25 for about three hours, police said.

The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to assist in the investigation. The crash remains under investigation by the Algonquin Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Algonquin Police Department at (847) 658-4531.