Reader photo submission: Eagle lands on McHenry Riverwalk townhome roof

Barbara Neises and Sue Specht Burke were outside their McHenry Riverwalk homes on Tuesday when they spotted an eagle swoop onto the homes’ roof.

“This has to be one of the most amazing majestic things I have ever witnessed,” Specht Burke said in an email sharing photos with the Northwest Herald.

Specht Burke had noticed a flock of ducks flying out of the river and then saw the bald eagle heading toward her patio door, Neises said in a separate email.

The eagle was all wet, probably getting some fish in Boone Creek, the pair said.

Their sighting followed Phil and Jae Hoggstrom of Lakewood sharing their own birdwatching event: A pair of bald eagles perched on a tree at the Main Beach playground in Crystal Lake.

Sightings of eagles have become more common in the McHenry County area as eagle populations have recovered over the past decade, Crystal Lake Park District Manager of Natural Resources Preston Skultety has said.