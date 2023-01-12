Police still investigating shots fired in Lake in the Hills neighborhood

Nobody was reported injured after at least three gunshots were fired earlier this month in a Lake in the Hills neighborhood, the Lake in the Hills Police Department said.

Police investigated a report that the shots were fired on Jan. 2 and 3, determining that the three shots struck a residence and vehicle in the zero to 100 block of Deer Path Road, according to a news release.

The gunshots hit a garage, drywall and a vehicle, according to a police report obtained by the Northwest Herald through a Freedom of Information Act request.

A resident in the area told police that a vehicle had been seen circling the street and on the third time, the family heard three loud bangs, according to the report. On Jan. 2, they also heard a loud bang but didn’t think anything of it due to the holiday.

Police think the person who fired the shots was driving a bright red car, possibly a four-door Chevrolet, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department’s investigations division at 847-960-7546. Anonymous tip can be submitted by texting “TIP LITHPD” to 888777 or online at lith.org/police and clicking on “Anonymous Crime Tipping” link.