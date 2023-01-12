January 12, 2023
Police still investigating shots fired in Lake in the Hills neighborhood

At least three gunshots were fire, police say

By Emily K. Coleman
The Lake in the Hills Police Department, 1115 Crystal Lake Road, in Lake in the Hills, shown in an August file photo. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm)

Nobody was reported injured after at least three gunshots were fired earlier this month in a Lake in the Hills neighborhood, the Lake in the Hills Police Department said.

Police investigated a report that the shots were fired on Jan. 2 and 3, determining that the three shots struck a residence and vehicle in the zero to 100 block of Deer Path Road, according to a news release.

The gunshots hit a garage, drywall and a vehicle, according to a police report obtained by the Northwest Herald through a Freedom of Information Act request.

A resident in the area told police that a vehicle had been seen circling the street and on the third time, the family heard three loud bangs, according to the report. On Jan. 2, they also heard a loud bang but didn’t think anything of it due to the holiday.

Police think the person who fired the shots was driving a bright red car, possibly a four-door Chevrolet, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department’s investigations division at 847-960-7546. Anonymous tip can be submitted by texting “TIP LITHPD” to 888777 or online at lith.org/police and clicking on “Anonymous Crime Tipping” link.