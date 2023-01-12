McHenry man sentenced to 63 years for sexually assaulting child over a 5-year span

A McHenry man was sentenced Thursday to 63 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child he knew multiple times over about a five-year span, McHenry County court records show.

Ramiro Gonsalez-Garcia, 43, who was convicted in October following a bench trial before McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge, was found guilty on nine counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13, class X felonies.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison, one for each count he was convicted on and each sentence must be served consecutively.

He must also serve at least 85% of the total sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Jim Newman said.

Gonsalez-Garcia was accused of assaulting the child on occasions during 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020.

In statements made during the trial, Newman said Gonsalez-Garcia was “entrusted” with caring for the child at the times the assaults occurred from the time the child was four years old until the child was in fifth grade.

Gonsalez-Garcia has been held in the McHenry County jail since his arrest Feb. 2, 2020, in lieu of a $400,000 bond. Upon adjudicating him guilty, Coppedge revoked his bond.

During the trial, the child said Gonsalez-Garcia would allow access to a tablet only after the sexual abuse occurred. Once he brought the child a bunny rabbit but said the abuse had to happen before the child could have the rabbit, according to trial testimony.

The child testified the abuse happened “a lot of times” over the years and it hurt, but the child never reported it out of fear of being hurt by Gonsalez-Garcia.