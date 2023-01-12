Crystal Lake home to 13th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast on Monday

The 13th annual the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast on Monday in Crystal Lake will explore the relationship between health, wealth and social justice.

The keynote speaker will be Venoncia M. Bate-Ambrus, the executive director of the Healthcare Foundation of Northern Lake County, presenting “Beyond the Lunch Counter: Health, Wealth & Equity Through an MLK Lens.”

The event is organized by FaithBridge, an interfaith organization comprised of religious communities, nonprofits and residents of McHenry and Lake counties.

The breakfast will start at 7:30 a.m. and the program will run 8 to 9 a.m., both at the Crystal Lake Holiday Inn, 800 S. Route 31.

The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for those younger than 18 years old.

For information or to buy tickets, go to faithbridgeinterfaith.org.