Lake in the Hills teenager pleads guilty to abusing child under 13, sentenced to 3 years probation

A 19-year-old Lake in the Hills man entered a negotiated guilty plea Tuesday to allegations he sexually abused a child and was sentenced to three years of probation and must register as a sex offender for life.

Garrett M. Fuller was charged with solicitation of child pornography, a class X felony; two counts of possession of child pornography, a class 2 felony; and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, also a class 2 felony, according to the criminal indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

The child pornography charges and the additional counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse were dismissed as part of the plea deal, court records show.

Judge Tiffany Davis ordered that Fuller pay about $4,000 in fees and fines, have no contact with the victim or any minors unless approved by his counselor, and follow all rules set by being on the sex offender registry.

Those include not possessing any pornography and not being present on or near school grounds or in parks where children under 18 may be present. He also must notify his employers, schools and local police departments where he lives and that he is a registered sex offender.

Had Fuller gone to trial and been convicted of the most serious class X felony, he could have faced up to 30 years in prison.

The class 2 felony he pleaded to carries between three and seven years in prison or if he was found eligible for extended term, between seven and 14 years in prison and fines of up to $25,000.

Fuller was accused of soliciting a child he knew to be younger than 13 to send him depictions of themselves unclothed and possessing child pornography in both video and photo form, according to the complaint.

He also is accused of inappropriately touching the child on or about Sept. 10, 2021, according to the complaint.