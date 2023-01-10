Crystal Lake man sentenced to 6 years in prison, must register as a sex offender for life

A 31-year-old Crystal Lake man was sentenced Monday to six years in prison and must register as a sex offender for life after pleading guilty to attempted criminal sexual assault, McHenry County court records show.

Mateo R. Monfiel-Cervantes was set to go to trial next week on two counts of criminal sexual assault, which was amended as part of the plea deal to attempted sexual assault, a class 2 felony instead of a class 1 felony.

Monfiel-Cervantes was accused of criminal sexual assault of a person who “was unable to understand the nature of the act or was unable to give knowing consent” on or about June 7, 2019, according to the indictment filed on Nov. 21, 2019.

Had he been convicted of both class 1 felonies, he would have faced between four and 15 years in prison on each count, which would have been served consecutively, according to the indictment.

He is required to serve his sentence at 50% and will receive credit for 483 days he’s spent in custody since his arrest on Sept. 14, 2021, according to the sentencing order. He also is eligible for 35 days credit, which is a half day for each of the 70 days he worked while in the jail.

Attempts to reach his attorney Tuesday were not successful.