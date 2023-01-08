Woodstock District 200 recognizes this year’s Illinois State Scholars

Woodstock School District 200 announced 43 seniors from Woodstock and Woodstock North high schools will be recognized as Illinois State Scholars for the 2022-23 school year.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this recognition each year, looking at a combination of high school grades and SAT scores.

Those designated as Illinois State Scholars are generally among the top 10% of high school seniors in the state, according to a news release.

The 2022-23 Illinois State Scholars from District 200 are:

Woodstock High School: Jeremiah Anderson, Keaton Andrews, Adeline Arana, Daniel Carbajal Flores, Kin-San Carr, Melany Cervantes, David Gavran, Ingrid Gay, Cassandra Goudreau, Aidan Greenlee, Gabriel Hernandez, Olivia Hughes, Alexis Jesse, Isabella Kozlow, Dante Marasco, Rian Mecklenburg, Emma Meiners, Isabella Meiners, Sophia Meiners, Mason Mendoza, Vince Perez, Jade Schneider, Avery Sternitzky, Dulce Tapia-Ortiz, Alisha Virani

Woodstock North High School: Alejandra Almanza, Nii Amoo, Fiona Andrienko, Justin Chase, Teagan DeVaul, Nicholas Dickson, Cholo Ferrolino, Abigail Forester, Johanna Freeman, Gabriella Hagen, Jenna McAleese, Kyle Morey, Sean Pigliacelli, Lorelei Schefke, Tyler Schroeder, Kylie Schulze, Abigail Shirley, Julia VanAcker, Gracie Zankle.