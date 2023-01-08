Crystal Lake to hold open house on proposed roundabouts along Congress Parkway

Crystal Lake residents next week will have a chance to learn more about two possible roundabouts planned for Congress Parkway, city officials said.

The city will hold an open house Wednesday, Jan. 11, during which attendees can discuss the project and possible detour routes during the construction phase, according to a news release.

The City Council also approved an easement agreement with Metra at its meeting Tuesday, which is intended to facilitate construction on Metra property at the intersection of Congress Parkway and Exchange Drive.

The plan remains to begin construction on the Congress Parkway roundabouts at some point this year, according to council documents. The roundabouts would be along Congress Parkway, one at Exchange Drive and the other at Federal Drive.

Crystal Lake is one of several municipalities in McHenry County planning to add roundabouts at busy intersections as a way to improve traffic safety and congestion.

A roundabout at Main Street and Cary-Algonquin Road in Algonquin was completed last month. The city of Woodstock also is wrapping up a five-way intersection there, with final striping to take place in the spring.

The open house will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Crystal Lake City Hall, 100 W. Woodstock St.