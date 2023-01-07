Phil Sweeney to receive McHenry chamber’s Frank E. Low Award

A man who was instrumental in the founding of the McHenry St. Patrick’s Day parade, started the McHenry Shamrock Shuffle and was part of the committee that created Blues, Brews & BBQ festival is this year’s Frank E. Low Award recipient, the McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce announced.

Phil Sweeney will receive the Frank E. Low Award – designed to recognize someone who exemplifies the man it is named for, someone who inspired people to give selflessly to the area – at the McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala later this month.

Sweeney moved to McHenry in 1989 and has been an active member of the community since, serving as the past president of the McHenry Rotary Club, judge advocate for the McHenry County Marine Corps League 1009 and junior vice commander of the McHenry American Legion, according to the chamber’s news release.

He also developed the idea for the DamYak Challenge, a 4.8-mile kayak challenge on the Fox River that raises awareness and funds for Kids in Need and continues to volunteer throughout the year with multiple veteran organizations, the McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce, the McHenry Area Rotary and other nonprofits, according to the release.

Rose Smith, one of the people who nominated him, worked with Sweeney at McHenry Bank and Trust for seven years. She praised his humble nature, saying in a news release, “He has done so much for our community behind the scenes. He has quietly helped to build many of the staple events of the McHenry Area.”

The chamber’s annual gala will take place on Jan. 28 and will have the theme “Cattleman’s Ball: Under the Big Sky.”

For more information or to purchase tickets to this event, go to mchenrychamber.com or call 815-385-4300.