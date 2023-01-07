McHenry County sees more opting for less alcohol during ‘Dry January’ with restaurants, liquor stores offering alternatives

With many customers practicing “Dry January” this year, Jude’s in Crystal Lake has mixed up some nonalcoholic “mocktails” to serve.

It is offering a spicy Bloody Mary topped with meats and cheeses; mojitos; Moscow mules; and an original creation of pomegranate, pineapple, ginger and a little soda water, said general manager Dannie Skaricki, who said she’s working with staff to put together a mocktail menu.

Bartenders also will learn what the customer has a taste for and then concoct mixtures using fresh fruits, low-sugar-flavored syrups and soda water or Sprite to create mocktails.

“We kind of wing it,” Skaricki said, adding that she is curious to see if this trend continues after January.

Starting off the new year proactively abstaining from alcohol, known as Dry January, or just cutting back is recommended by McHenry County health experts.

That includes Stephanie McNally, a precision nutrition coach with a habit-focused nutrition certification who works for Life Time Fitness, which has a facility in Algonquin in addition to other suburban locations.

“I think it’s great if people are starting to acknowledge that, ‘Maybe I need to slow this down, take a break and see how I feel after,’ ” Skaricki said. “More power to them. I am all for it.”

McNally said this is an opportunity for people who are noticing that they may be drinking too much – something studies found was on the rise during COVID-19 shutdowns – to take a break or cut back and become more aware and intentional around their consumption of alcohol.

“Dry January is great, and it is easier for people to do this in January because it is a less social time of year,” she said.

McNally recommends that clients keep a diary and journal, writing action statements such as, “I will not drink during the week, but I am choosing to have a glass of wine at this party or with family.”

One client practiced such journaling and reported back that because she wrote it down, she stuck to it, McNally said.

John Anderson, an internal medicine doctor at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, had never heard the term Dry January but said he thinks it is a very good idea and at the right time of year.

He said during the cold, gray winter months, he sees many patients reporting bouts of depression, anxiety and sleeplessness, which are exacerbated by alcohol.

“In the winter months, a lot of people don’t want to go outdoors, and they eat more and end up resorting to alcohol,” Anderson said.

He recommends that his patients replace times when they would turn to alcohol with exercise, even if they’re just bundling up and going outside for a walk. He also proposed using money currently being spent on alcohol to buy a gym membership instead.

Most people don’t realize the harm that drinking alcohol on a regular basis can have on their body, Anderson said. It raises the level of harmful liver enzymes and can be especially dangerous for those living with diabetes, sleep apnea, obesity or fatty liver disease.

Drinking on top of having these ailments is “doing double damage,” Anderson said.

“Certainly, a break from drinking alcohol is definitely a great idea,” Anderson said. “Giving yourself a break from alcohol gives your liver a break.”

Daniel Valeria, a chiropractic physician and owner of Compass Chiropractic and Wellness in Algonquin, said cutting out alcohol will result in better hydration and sleep, as well as weight loss “by cutting the calories.”

Alcohol can contribute to certain cancers, heart disease, stroke and high blood pressure, McNally said.

It can take a toll on gut and hormone health, blood sugars, metabolism, testosterone and hormone growth – “all highly important [parts] in being successful in any type of healthy lifestyle,” she said.

When attempting Dry January, McNally recommended finding “an accountability partner” to do it with.

Valeria also suggested planning ahead for social scenarios.

“Put yourself in social situations and think about what you will drink, such as soda water with a lime,” Valeria said.

McNally recommended opting for “mocktails” at restaurants and finding recipes to make at home. She also recommended reducing temptations by not buying alcohol and bringing it home.

More nonalcoholic options also are available to buy, said Bena Shah, the manager of McHenry Liquors, which has two locations in McHenry.

She said her store now has an entire aisle dedicated to nonalcoholic beer.

“It used to not be like that,” she said. “Ten years ago, we had maybe two or three options of nonalcoholic beer. Now we have a whole aisle.”

There also is a line of nonalcoholic wines offered in red, white, rose and sparkling, said Shah, who with her husband, Sam, also owns Sam’s Liquor & Wine in McHenry.

Shah said that she sells about a dozen brands of nonalcoholic beer, and the sales of nonalcoholic varieties of beer and wine are good year-round.

Starting the year out fresh, without or with less alcohol, McNally said, “is really great, but don’t miss the mark.”

January could be the beginning of new healthy habits to carry throughout the year, she said.

“It’s getting people to be more aware and intentional about their alcohol consumption in particular, and it is really beneficial for sustainability,” she said.

And if they slip up and get off track, they shouldn’t give up, McNally said.