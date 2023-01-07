Eight candidates vie for four seats on Johnsburg Village Board

In one of the most competitive races in McHenry County this year, Johnsburg has eight candidates running for four seats on its Village Board.

The candidates include incumbents Tom Curry, Mary (Beth) Foreman, Kyle Frost and Scott Letzter and challengers Jason Raymond Blumenthal, Michael Fouke, Laura King and James Morris.

Issues facing the village, the candidates said, include retaining its small-town feel while continuing to grow its business base, expanding its sewer and water systems and bringing more diverse housing to town.

Continued expansion of the village’s sanitary sewer service south of the Fox River and along the Chapel Hill Road corridor is necessary “for improvements of existing businesses and current residential areas, plus enticing new business for this area,” Letzter said.

He was appointed to the seat in 2021, replacing James Barrett who won both a trustee seat and the Johnsburg District 12 seat that year.

Johnsburg has had a city sanitary sewer system only since 2002, and its water system has been in place since 1992. Large portions of the village, including Village Hall, get their water from privately owned Prairie Path Inc.

Many homes are on private septic systems as the village works to bring more of them onto the city’s treatment facility.

Moving forward, Letzter said, Johnsburg must both maintain investment for its infrastructure needs and increase water access for residents.

There are high costs associated with bringing existing residents onto the sewer system, said Blumenthal, a municipal attorney in DuPage County with the firm Donahue and Rose.

“The cost can be burdensome for some,” Blumenthal said, who said he supports looking into additional ways the village board can offer to help residents with those connection costs, including long-term payment agreements to spread out the tap on fees.

Johnsburg has allowed residents a five-year grace period to connect to the system once lines are in place, which Foreman said she supports continuing. The village is trying to underwrite that where they can, she said, including as new development comes into town.

“We don’t have to put a lot of burden on taxpayers to do the [sewer] project. What we have been fortunate with is the businesses who pay to hook up” to the sewer, she said. As those lines are brought into the system, it allows nearby homes a conduit to connect too.

Getting that sewer across the Fox River and to properties along the river is a priority for him, said Morris, who is currently a member of Johnsburg’s Public Works Committee.

“I believe it is important that we continue extending the village’s sewer system to properties along the water” Morris said. “Many of these properties have aging septic systems that cannot properly function due to high ground water and other factors.”

New development can not only bring more tax dollars into the village but also offer long-term residents a way to stay here, said Frost, who has served eight years on the Village Board.

New development, including rental units, would mean people like his own parents won’t have to leave Johnsburg when it is time to downsize while opening up older housing stock, Frost said.

Rental housing, like the 55-and-older Berkshire Communities development, “opened up the nice ranch [homes] where young couples can start” after buying them from the previous older residents, Frost said.

Bringing in younger families will also help Johnsburg School District 12 “get its enrollment back up again,” Frost said.

Curry, a two-term incumbent, also said diverse housing stock is important for village growth.

“With diverse housing, retirees can scale down and move into something smaller,” Curry said.

Fouke also noted proposed rental developments could help bring growth to the community. As a member of the village’s Planning and Zoning Commission, he has been a part of reviewing those plans.

“We are a unique town with a very home atmosphere” and residents who grew up in the village and who are raising their own families in Johnsburg, he said.

“Keeping it that same atmosphere but with positive growth is important to me,” Fouke said.

That development should also include parcels in the downtown and on Route 31, said King, who is chief of police for the McHenry County Conservation District.

“We really need to attract business to our community. Walmart is booming, but the strip mall across the street is vacant and there are outlots that are undeveloped,” King said. “Then, there is this really charming downtown district” that needs attention, she said.

As past president of the village’s business association and member of the village’s economic development committee, King said she’s worked on attracting new businesses to the town.

But business development, King said, is secondary to the people the town should also attract.

“It is not just about the businesses, but the people who live in Johnsburg,” King said.