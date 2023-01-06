Objections filed against Lakemoor village board candidates by sitting trustees

The three sitting Lakemoor Village Board trustees are seeking to get the three challengers for their seats booted from the April 4 ballot.

Incumbent Trustees Jeffrey Nykaza, Donald Leavitt and Ralph Brindise each filed an objection to the candidate paperwork filed by the challengers, Jessica McLeod, John Guenther and Daniel Dublinski, according to copies of the objections obtained by the Northwest Herald.

A hearing on the objections has been set to start at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Village Hall, 28581 Route 120, Lakemoor Village Clerk Bonnie Sikora said.

Three village board seats and the village president are up for election this spring. Current Village President Colin McIntyre is running unopposed.

If the challenges are successful, the three incumbents would appear alone on the ballots.

Nykaza filed the objection against Dublinski, Leavitt filed one against Guenther and Brindise filed one against McLeod.

Nykaza’s objection alleges that Dublinski’s signature sheets failed to identify the type of election the petition was circulated for or the ZIP code of the candidate. The objection also contends that the pages are numbered “in a way to show belief that the packet is incomplete and missing pages.”

The packet also does not include a receipt showing Dublinski filed a statement of economic interest, according to Nykaza’s objection.

For both Guenther and McLeod’s objections, the filings allege petition forms were missing a heading declaring which office the candidates were running for.

Attempts to reach the candidates were unsuccessful.