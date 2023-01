Children 9 to 14 years old can participate in St. Mary Catholic Church’s Knights of Columbus Free Throw Challenge on Saturday in Huntley.

The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Northwestern Medicine Health and Fitness Center, 10450 Algonquin Road in Huntley.

Winners will have an opportunity to advance to district- and state-level competitions.

For information, contact the St. Mary Knights of Columbus at ftc@huntleyknights.org or 847-946-6911.